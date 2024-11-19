Mike Tyson Gets Lucrative Deal From Adult Film Site To Show Bare Ass For One Hour

Mike Tyson Gets Lucrative Deal From Adult Film Site. If you watched the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul “fight” Friday night, you got a glimpse of Mike Tyson’s bare ass. It happened during a pre fight interview. Mike turned around and BOOM, there was his bare ass.

https://twitter.com/DiscussingFilm/status/1857635711987401030

It’s thanks to this clip that Tyson has now gotten a pretty lucrative offer from adult film site, CamSoda. A spokesperson for the site says if Mike agrees to show his bare ass on a live stream for one hour straight, they’ll pay him $250,000. The sites VP says “I understand this offer may be a far cry from what you just raked in from the fight, but let’s face it — maybe it’s time to hang up the gloves.”

“I think this offer is the perfect way to still get in front of people and perform in a different, less strenuous way. Plus, you don’t have to worry about anyone biting or going after your ears.”

No word if Mike Tyson will take the site up on its offer but he did turn down a 100k payday from the same site last year to be its drug test coordinator.

