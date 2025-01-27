Questlove’s Sly Stone Documentary Set for Hulu Release

A new documentary about music legend Sly Stone, directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19. This is Questlove’s newest exploration since “Summer of Soul.” The new movie will hit Hulu starting on Feb. 13. Through old concert footage and behind-the-scenes conversations, viewers will discover how Stone’s music helped shape both disco and hip-hop.

Titled “Sly Lives (aka The Burden of Black Genius),” the documentary combines old footage of the iconic band with interviews to tell the story of Sly and the Family Stone’s musical journey. The film features a rare 1982 interview between Stone and Maria Shriver that hasn’t been shown before.

Music stars Andre 3000, D’Angelo, and Chaka Khan, among others, appear alongside original Sly and the Family Stone band members. The documentary follows the group from their 1966 beginnings through their iconic 1969 Woodstock show.

The film highlights Stone’s musical brilliance —his unique blend of rock, funk, soul, and psychedelia. His hits “Dance to the Music,” “Everyday People,” and “There’s a Riot Goin’ On” left a lasting mark on American music.

In a 2021 interview, Questlove said, “It goes beyond saying that Sly’s creative legacy is in my DNA….it’s a black musician’s blueprint….to be given the honor to explore his history and legacy is beyond a dream for me.”

Artists from Prince to The Roots and Kendrick Lamar have been inspired by Stone’s work. His recording techniques and technology experiments changed the way music is made. Though Stone’s last interview was in 2007, he broke his silence with a 2023 memoir. In the documentary, viewers will learn more about the artist’s battles with mental health, drug use, and legal problems that knocked him off course.