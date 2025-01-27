UMG Seeks to Dismiss Drake’s Petition, Says Lack of Evidence

Universal Music Group (UMG) has asked a court in Texas to throw out Drake’s request for a pre-lawsuit deposition, saying there’s no solid proof to back up his claims. Drake has accused UMG of artificially boosting and promoting Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us.”

In November 2024, Drake filed two legal actions (but not actual lawsuits). He filed a petition in New York accusing UMG of working with Spotify to promote songs unfairly. Then, he filed another petition in Texas. Drake later dropped the New York petition to prepare for a lawsuit, but the Texas petition is still active. UMG is now asking the court to dismiss it.

In a 144-page filing reviewed by Variety, UMG argues that Drake’s claims fall under free speech protections. They cite the Texas Citizens Participation Act (TCPA), which protects people from lawsuits meant to scare or silence them over public issues. UMG claims Drake’s petition was filed under a Texas legal rule that’s being used to “intimidate and punish” people for using their First Amendment rights.

The motion says Drake needs to provide solid evidence for his claims, such as his allegation that UMG made shady payments in a “pay-to-play” scheme to promote Lamar’s song on the radio.

According to the report from Variety, UMG is asking the court to dismiss Drake’s petition and pause all investigations into the matter until a decision is made. They’re also requesting that Drake cover their legal fees and other costs.

In a related case in New York, Drake’s lawyer agreed to give UMG more time to respond to his complaint. This could be because UMG is expected to file a motion to dismiss that case soon.

