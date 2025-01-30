Rachael Kirkconnell Blindsided By Matt James Breakup, And Other Breakup Horror Stories

Young man feeling sad after arguing with his girlfriend on sofa at home.

If you watch The Bachelor franchise, you know that Matt James was the Bachelor on season 25. You also know that in the end, he chose then 24 year old Rachael Kirkconnell. The two had split after it was revealed she had a racially insensitive past but the two got back together shortly after. The two broke up for good two weeks ago after Matt posted on IG that the two were done. We would soon find out that Rachael was blindsided by the breakup after she appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She felt the post was a slap in the face and that she didn’t even get a chance to tell her friends and family. She and Matt had been traveling and everything seemed to be just fine between the two of them up until the very end.

So how does this happen? How are people absolutely blindsided by breakups? After discussing this very topic on the 1/29 edition of The Getup Crew, Ramiro was fully convinced that there is no such thing as a blindsided breakup. According to him, there are always signs and most people ignore them. We also asked the question on our Facebook page and we did receive several responses.

One of our more shocking responses came from Leslie who said: “He had bought us an all inclusive trip to Mexico for Christmas and about a month and a half before the trip he got an email from his HS GF he hadn’t spoke to in 17yrs… “The universe must be telling me to marry her” mind you he didn’t want kids or get married bc he didn’t believe in it he was also my neighbor, never went on the trip and they ran off and got married had kids he sold his acupuncture business and moved to Panama for her.”

We received another comment from a woman named Betsy who says she’s worked in a male heavy field for a long time and that men “have thoughts in their head that they don’t express because they don’t want to or can’t have the conversation. And then a switch flips in their head that they are done. And that’s that!”

If you want to hear more stories about blindsided breakups or how to avoid them, CLICK HERE.

A 29 year radio veteran, Melissa has made notable media appearances including serving as a judge and correspondent on the Emmy Award-winning TV show Community Auditions, Phantom Gourmet, Chronicle and many more. Additionally, Melissa won a Gracie Award in 2019 for her work as Co-Host of The GetUp Crew with Ramiro, Pebbles, Melissa & Leroy. She volunteered coaching cheerleading for 20 years. Melissa is a social influencer who creates videos promoting area businesses, movies, concerts and other lifestyle events.