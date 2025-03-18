A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Walks Away from Scary Ferrari Crash
Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is feeling lucky to be alive after a wild car crash left his Ferrari in ruins—but miraculously, he walked away without a scratch!
On Sunday (March 16), TMZ released footage of the wreck. In the video, captured by a bystander, A Boogie’s white Ferrari sits wrecked in the middle of the road—completely totaled. The hood was torn off, leaving the engine exposed, making it clear this was no minor fender bender.
A Boogie's team told TMZ that he was unharmed and didn’t need a hospital visit. No other injuries were reported at the scene, though it’s still unclear if another vehicle was involved or if it was a solo crash.
A Boogie's Reaction: "God Is Great"
A Boogie took to Instagram on Monday (March 17) to share his thoughts on the close call. Posting a photo of his smashed-up ride—police lights flashing in the background—he simply wrote, "God is great," adding three praying hands emojis.