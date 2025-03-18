ContestsEvents

The Best of the Best: Who Owned the ‘Residuals’ Challenge?

What happens when a viral challenge meets some of the best voices in R&B? Magic. The “Residuals” Challenge—sparked by Chris Brown’s song “Residuals” from his Grammy-winning album 11:11—was first issued…

Kayla Morgan
Chris Brown shirtless with arms crossed on stage with bandana on his head
Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

What happens when a viral challenge meets some of the best voices in R&B? Magic.

The “Residuals” Challenge—sparked by Chris Brown’s song "Residuals" from his Grammy-winning album 11:11—was first issued by fellow singer Tank back in February. The idea? Artists put their own spin on the song with unique verses, and social media went wild. Big names like Mario, Chlöe Bailey, Jacob Latimore, and even (allegedly) R. Kelly from behind bars joined in.

But who really owned this challenge? Let’s break it down.

Tank: The OG Who Set the Bar

As the originator of the challenge, Tank showed everyone why he’s a legend in the R&B game. His version hit all the right notes, leaving fans in awe. One person summed it up best in the comments: “Heaven sent!” Check out the post here.

Mario: Vocal Acrobatics on Another Level

Mario didn’t just participate—he dominated. His signature smooth vocals, unreal falsettos, and effortless runs easily secured him a top spot. Let’s be real—was there ever any doubt? Take a look here.

Chlöe Bailey: A Flawless Performance

Chlöe stepped in and did what she always does: deliver. Her take on the challenge was full of passion, precision, and that signature Chlöe flair. She did not miss! Some fans assumed this came from deep within. See the video here.

WanMor: The Next Generation of R&B

Meet WanMor—a group made up of the four sons of Boyz II Men legend Wanya Morris. They brought a fresh yet soulful energy that reminded us that the future of R&B is in good hands. These guys are the ones to watch! Check it out here.

Shawn Stockman: Keeping It Classic

Another Boyz II Men legend, Shawn Stockman, gave the challenge an acoustic twist. He proved that when it comes to vocals, he’s a master of the game. He’s true to this—not new to this! See the video here.

The challenge is still going strong, but these artists have already made their mark.

Chris Brown
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
nelly featured
MusicNelly, Ja Rule and More in Raleigh 2025: Win Tickets HereBrandon Plotnick
Kendrick Lamar among red white and blue dancers during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime show
MusicKendrick Lamar Reportedly to Play Key Role at 2028 Los Angeles OlympicsKayla Morgan
This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 21
MusicThis Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 21Bianca Barratt
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect