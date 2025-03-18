The Best of the Best: Who Owned the ‘Residuals’ Challenge?
What happens when a viral challenge meets some of the best voices in R&B? Magic. The “Residuals” Challenge—sparked by Chris Brown’s song “Residuals” from his Grammy-winning album 11:11—was first issued…
What happens when a viral challenge meets some of the best voices in R&B? Magic.
The “Residuals” Challenge—sparked by Chris Brown’s song "Residuals" from his Grammy-winning album 11:11—was first issued by fellow singer Tank back in February. The idea? Artists put their own spin on the song with unique verses, and social media went wild. Big names like Mario, Chlöe Bailey, Jacob Latimore, and even (allegedly) R. Kelly from behind bars joined in.
But who really owned this challenge? Let’s break it down.
Tank: The OG Who Set the Bar
As the originator of the challenge, Tank showed everyone why he’s a legend in the R&B game. His version hit all the right notes, leaving fans in awe. One person summed it up best in the comments: “Heaven sent!” Check out the post here.
Mario: Vocal Acrobatics on Another Level
Mario didn’t just participate—he dominated. His signature smooth vocals, unreal falsettos, and effortless runs easily secured him a top spot. Let’s be real—was there ever any doubt? Take a look here.
Chlöe Bailey: A Flawless Performance
Chlöe stepped in and did what she always does: deliver. Her take on the challenge was full of passion, precision, and that signature Chlöe flair. She did not miss! Some fans assumed this came from deep within. See the video here.
WanMor: The Next Generation of R&B
Meet WanMor—a group made up of the four sons of Boyz II Men legend Wanya Morris. They brought a fresh yet soulful energy that reminded us that the future of R&B is in good hands. These guys are the ones to watch! Check it out here.
Shawn Stockman: Keeping It Classic
Another Boyz II Men legend, Shawn Stockman, gave the challenge an acoustic twist. He proved that when it comes to vocals, he’s a master of the game. He’s true to this—not new to this! See the video here.
The challenge is still going strong, but these artists have already made their mark.