ContestsEvents

Kendrick Lamar Reportedly to Play Key Role at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

After his unforgettable performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, Kendrick Lamar might be gearing up for another huge performance—this time at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics! Organizers for the…

Kayla Morgan
Kendrick Lamar among red white and blue dancers during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime show
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After his unforgettable performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, Kendrick Lamar might be gearing up for another huge performance—this time at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics!

Organizers for the 2028 Summer Games have told the Associated Press (AP) that there’s a strong possibility Lamar will be involved in the opening ceremony. The Olympics will come after wildfires devastated much of Los Angeles, and the event is set to highlight the city’s resilience. According to AP, organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman said he envisions the Olympics as a “rebirth” for the city.

Wasserman, who also runs an international talent agency representing Lamar, hinted strongly that the Grammy winner would be a major part of the celebrations. "Fortunately in my day job I represent Kendrick Lamar," Wasserman told the AP. "He is truly an L.A. icon, so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way."

Lamar’s most recent performance was at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans, where he was joined by special guests like SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, and Serena Williams.

In the end, Snoop Dogg and Flavor Flav brought their iconic energy to the 2024 Paris Olympics, adding to the growing tradition of rap’s influence on the Games. From Kendrick Lamar to these legends, the Olympics have embraced hip-hop culture, proving that music and sports can create unforgettable moments together

Kendrick Lamar
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
nelly featured
MusicNelly, Ja Rule and More in Raleigh 2025: Win Tickets HereBrandon Plotnick
This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 21
MusicThis Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 21Bianca Barratt
(Left) Jack Harlow in gray suit (Right) Doja Cat in tan dress with black tears/ smudges under eyes.
MusicJack Harlow & Doja Cat Team Up for ‘Just Us’: Fans Are Losing ItKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect