Jermaine Dupri’s Magic City Docuseries Coming to STARZ This Summer
Magic City isn’t just your average strip club – it’s the place where hip-hop and culture collide, creating unforgettable moments and shaping the Atlanta music scene for years. Some of…
Magic City isn’t just your average strip club – it’s the place where hip-hop and culture collide, creating unforgettable moments and shaping the Atlanta music scene for years. Some of the hottest rappers and some of the biggest celebs have probably stepped through those iconic doors. Now, Jermaine Dupri is taking us behind the scenes of this legendary hotspot in a brand-new docuseries coming to STARZ this summer.
On Thursday, March 20, Deadline confirmed that the five-part series will debut on the streaming platform. Produced by JD and Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment, this doc captures the magic (pun intended) of Magic City, a club that’s been central to the evolution of Hip Hop culture in Atlanta.
Directed by Charles Todd, the doc finished production in 2023 and promises a star-studded lineup with interviews from 2 Chainz, Nelly, Shaquille O’Neal, Quavo, Killer Mike, Big Boi, and more. Expect to hear all about the club’s influence on "Hip Hop, crime, women’s sexuality, Black entrepreneurship, and socio-economic politics." Plus, there will be a special focus on the club’s founder, Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney.
“Magic City: An American Fantasy is a riveting behind-the-curtain look at one of the most unique places in Black culture,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at STARZ, as reported by Deadline. “The docuseries’ unprecedented insider access and history unveiled from those who built its empire is a perfect complement to Starz’s slate of adult, culture-driving shows.”
When the doc was first announced nearly two years ago, JD shared, “Magic City is a second home for me. It’s the one place where celebrities, hustlers, politicians, and Atlanta locals all come together. I’ve watched it evolve over the years from a local joint to an internationally-recognized spot. It’s about time we tell this story the right way.”