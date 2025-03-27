ContestsEvents

Chris Brown Announces Breezy Bowl XX Stadium Tour for 20th Anniversary

Chris Brown has officially revealed the dates for his Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album. He’ll be joined by special guests…

Chris Brown has officially revealed the dates for his Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album. He’ll be joined by special guests Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller for the highly anticipated tour.

Brown shared the news on social media, writing: “TEAM BREEZY !!!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!!!BREEZY BOWL 20th anniversary TOUR!!!!!!!!!! CELEBRATING 20 years of CB. So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans.”

He added, “I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL THREW THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL.”

The tour begins in Europe on June 8 in Amsterdam, with stops in Hamburg, Manchester, London, and more, before concluding on July 5 in Paris. The North American leg starts July 30 in Miami, with performances in Detroit, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Toronto, Atlanta, and additional cities. Summer Walker will only appear on the North American dates.

Brown also mentioned on Instagram Stories that more cities and dates will be added: “Just wanted y’all to know what was up first.”

Ticket details, including presale and general on-sale dates, will be announced soon. He also confirmed that meet-and-greets will be available.

The tour marks two decades since Brown’s debut album, Chris Brown, was released on Nov. 29, 2005, featuring hit singles like “Run It!” (feat. Juelz Santana), “Yo (Excuse Me Miss),” “Say Goodbye,” and “Gimme That.”

This will be Brown’s first full stadium tour following his sold-out stadium concerts in South Africa and Brazil in December 2024, where tickets sold out instantly.

Last summer, he headlined the 11:11 Tour alongside Muni Long and Maeta, which grossed $82.3 million and sold 446,000 tickets across 36 shows, according to Billboard. That tour supported his 11th studio album, 11:11, which was later expanded with a deluxe edition featuring 13 additional tracks, including “Residuals.”

11:11 (Deluxe) went on to win Best R&B Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards, earning Brown his second Grammy.

Chris Brown
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
