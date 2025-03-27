Purging, Downsizing, and Spring Cleaning Tips for Sentimental Hoarders

Spring Cleaning is the theme all over my social media feeds lately. Lump that onto the fact that my family is planning on downsizing and moving into a smaller space. So, it would only be natural to assume that purging, cleaning and downsizing would just come natural during this time. Well, pump the brakes, Judge Judy. When I went to tackle this project, I ran smack dab in a major obstacle. Namely, myself. I was emotionally attached to waaaayyyyy to much stuff. So, what to do? I couldn't take it all with me. I turned to the Internet for help. Here are practical strategies to help you declutter while preserving cherished memories.