This Day in Hip Hop and R&B History: March 28

Throughout the history of Hip-Hop and R&B, few dates stand out as much as March 28. This day has seen some of the most significant events in the development and evolution of these genres. One artist born on this day in 1972 is the American R&B and Soul singer-songwriter and producer Ledisi. Over the course of her three-and-a-half-decade career, she has released 11 studio albums, the most successful arguably being her sixth, Pieces of Me (2011), which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart.