ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Lights, Camera, Black Excellence: ‘Number One on the Call Sheet’

I kept seeing ads for Number One on the Call Sheet and thought, “Okay, Apple TV+, I hear you.” I love a good documentary, especially one that gives flowers to…

Kayla Morgan
Angela Bassett, Jamie Foxx, Whoopi Goldberg, Will Smith
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/ Amy Sussman/ Jamie McCarthy/David Livingston/Getty Images

I kept seeing ads for Number One on the Call Sheet and thought, "Okay, Apple TV+, I hear you." I love a good documentary, especially one that gives flowers to Black Hollywood, so I hit play. What didn’t I expect? To be fully immersed in a heartfelt, star-studded journey that honors the legends who kicked down doors and the stars who continue to blaze trails today. It’s not just about fame—it’s about legacy.

More Than Just a Documentary—It's Personal

This two-part doc isn’t just a highlight reel of Black excellence—it’s a deep dive into the hustle, the wins, and the sacrifices that come with being a Black actor in Hollywood. Watching it, I didn’t just see celebrities; I saw a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come and how much work there’s still left to do.

This film is packed with A-list heavyweights—Denzel Washington, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Idris Elba, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, and more. With Foxx and Hart producing (and sharing their own insights), the film goes beyond just celebrating Black stardom—it digs into what it really takes to stay at the top. Part two of the documentary features Angela Bassett, Whoopi Goldberg, Gabrielle Union, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Alfre Woodard and more.

This doc isn’t just about the highs—it dives into the unexpected, the funny, and the emotional.

Whoopi Goldberg almost missed out on some of her biggest roles! Bette Midler said no to Sister Act. Ghost only happened because Patrick Swayze fought for her. And Fatal Beauty? That was meant for Cher. But Whoopi didn’t just take these “leftovers”—she owned them and made history.

Michael B. Jordan got real about how Chadwick Boseman’s passing still hits hard. “Not checking up as much as I should. It’s something that weighs on me,” he admitted. Their bond during Black Panther ran deep, and the grief is still fresh.

Laurence Fishburne met John Singleton in the most unexpected place—on the set of The Pee-Wee Herman Show. Who knew that a young production assistant would later cast him as Furious Styles in Boyz n the Hood? Talk about destiny!

Will Smith was told that Black actors “don’t translate internationally.” Spoiler alert: he proved them all wrong. His work ethic, as he put it, was “a very disciplined life,” and that discipline took him from TV sitcoms to box-office domination.

Standing on Their Shoulders: The Legends Who Paved the Way

Before today’s Black Hollywood stars took center stage, there were pioneers who made it possible. Number One on the Call Sheet acknowledges trailblazers like Sidney Poitier, Dorothy Dandridge, and Harry Belafonte—icons who broke barriers and redefined what was possible for Black actors.

Sidney Poitier’s Oscar win, Dorothy Dandridge’s undeniable screen presence, and Nichelle Nichols’ groundbreaking role on Star Trek are just a few of the milestones that paved the way. The documentary highlights their contributions, reminding us how their struggles shaped today’s industry.

Though not all were mentioned in the film, legends like Hattie McDaniel, Cicely Tyson, Diana Ross, Josephine Baker, Paul Robeson, Eddie “Rochester” Anderson, Butterfly McQueen, Lena Horne, Nat King Cole, Eartha Kitt, Sammy Davis Jr., Dick Gregory, and Diahann Carroll played vital roles in Hollywood’s evolution. Their talent, resilience, and refusal to accept limitations set the stage for everything we see today.

The Real Takeaway: Success is a Relay Race

The biggest lesson from Number One on the Call Sheet? Nobody gets to the top alone. Black Hollywood is built on generations of talent, mentorship, and breaking barriers.

Sidney Poitier inspired Denzel Washington. Denzel opened doors for Daniel Kaluuya. Dorothy Dandridge paved the way for Halle Berry, who sparked something in Taraji P. Henson. The torch keeps passing.

“I stand on the shoulders of women who worked so hard to be seen,” Tessa Thompson said. “I exist because of them.”

Eddie Murphy’s rise wasn’t just impressive—it was unprecedented. “Nobody could give me advice really. I was in uncharted water,” he reflected. And sometimes, that’s what it takes: believing in yourself before the world catches up.

Even actors who didn’t sit down for interviews made their presence felt in clips and shout-outs. The whole documentary gave me chills. If you love film, if you respect the grind, if you want to witness the evolution of Black excellence in Hollywood—watch Number One on the Call Sheet. Trust me, it’s worth every second.

&quot;Number One on the Call Sheet,&quot; now streaming on Apple TV+ promotional poster featuring various actors.Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+

Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+

Apple TV+Documentaries
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Is There Drama Off Screen with ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Cast Members? Jason Isaacs Spills the Tea
EntertainmentIs There Drama Off Screen with ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Cast Members? Jason Isaacs Spills the Tea
Macaulay Culkin Opens Up About ‘Narcissistic’ and ‘Abusive’ Father
EntertainmentMacaulay Culkin Opens Up About ‘Narcissistic’ and ‘Abusive’ Father
Actor Will Smith attends the Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
EntertainmentWill Smith Hints at ‘Men in Black’ ReturnKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect