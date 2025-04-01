Lights, Camera, Black Excellence: ‘Number One on the Call Sheet’

I kept seeing ads for Number One on the Call Sheet and thought, "Okay, Apple TV+, I hear you." I love a good documentary, especially one that gives flowers to Black Hollywood, so I hit play. What didn’t I expect? To be fully immersed in a heartfelt, star-studded journey that honors the legends who kicked down doors and the stars who continue to blaze trails today. It’s not just about fame—it’s about legacy.

More Than Just a Documentary—It's Personal

This two-part doc isn’t just a highlight reel of Black excellence—it’s a deep dive into the hustle, the wins, and the sacrifices that come with being a Black actor in Hollywood. Watching it, I didn’t just see celebrities; I saw a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come and how much work there’s still left to do.

This film is packed with A-list heavyweights—Denzel Washington, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Idris Elba, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, and more. With Foxx and Hart producing (and sharing their own insights), the film goes beyond just celebrating Black stardom—it digs into what it really takes to stay at the top. Part two of the documentary features Angela Bassett, Whoopi Goldberg, Gabrielle Union, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Alfre Woodard and more.

This doc isn’t just about the highs—it dives into the unexpected, the funny, and the emotional.

Whoopi Goldberg almost missed out on some of her biggest roles! Bette Midler said no to Sister Act. Ghost only happened because Patrick Swayze fought for her. And Fatal Beauty? That was meant for Cher. But Whoopi didn’t just take these “leftovers”—she owned them and made history.

Michael B. Jordan got real about how Chadwick Boseman’s passing still hits hard. “Not checking up as much as I should. It’s something that weighs on me,” he admitted. Their bond during Black Panther ran deep, and the grief is still fresh.

Laurence Fishburne met John Singleton in the most unexpected place—on the set of The Pee-Wee Herman Show. Who knew that a young production assistant would later cast him as Furious Styles in Boyz n the Hood? Talk about destiny!

Will Smith was told that Black actors “don’t translate internationally.” Spoiler alert: he proved them all wrong. His work ethic, as he put it, was “a very disciplined life,” and that discipline took him from TV sitcoms to box-office domination.

Standing on Their Shoulders: The Legends Who Paved the Way

Before today’s Black Hollywood stars took center stage, there were pioneers who made it possible. Number One on the Call Sheet acknowledges trailblazers like Sidney Poitier, Dorothy Dandridge, and Harry Belafonte—icons who broke barriers and redefined what was possible for Black actors.

Sidney Poitier’s Oscar win, Dorothy Dandridge’s undeniable screen presence, and Nichelle Nichols’ groundbreaking role on Star Trek are just a few of the milestones that paved the way. The documentary highlights their contributions, reminding us how their struggles shaped today’s industry.

Though not all were mentioned in the film, legends like Hattie McDaniel, Cicely Tyson, Diana Ross, Josephine Baker, Paul Robeson, Eddie “Rochester” Anderson, Butterfly McQueen, Lena Horne, Nat King Cole, Eartha Kitt, Sammy Davis Jr., Dick Gregory, and Diahann Carroll played vital roles in Hollywood’s evolution. Their talent, resilience, and refusal to accept limitations set the stage for everything we see today.

The Real Takeaway: Success is a Relay Race

The biggest lesson from Number One on the Call Sheet? Nobody gets to the top alone. Black Hollywood is built on generations of talent, mentorship, and breaking barriers.

Sidney Poitier inspired Denzel Washington. Denzel opened doors for Daniel Kaluuya. Dorothy Dandridge paved the way for Halle Berry, who sparked something in Taraji P. Henson. The torch keeps passing.

“I stand on the shoulders of women who worked so hard to be seen,” Tessa Thompson said. “I exist because of them.”

Eddie Murphy’s rise wasn’t just impressive—it was unprecedented. “Nobody could give me advice really. I was in uncharted water,” he reflected. And sometimes, that’s what it takes: believing in yourself before the world catches up.

Even actors who didn’t sit down for interviews made their presence felt in clips and shout-outs. The whole documentary gave me chills. If you love film, if you respect the grind, if you want to witness the evolution of Black excellence in Hollywood—watch Number One on the Call Sheet. Trust me, it’s worth every second.