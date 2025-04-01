North Carolina’s First Women’s College: Floral College (1841-1961)

Floral College started up in Red Springs, North Carolina, making history as the state's first school to give women diplomas. The institution's journey lasted 120 years, from 1841 until it finally closed in 1961.

Scottish Highland families who settled in the Cape Fear River area built Red Springs Seminary in 1896. The Fayetteville Presbytery took the reins of this groundbreaking educational project.

Over the years, the school went by different names. It became the Southern Presbyterian College and Conservatory of Music in 1903. By 1914, they renamed it Flora MacDonald College, after the Scottish hero who helped Charles Edward Stuart during revolutionary times.

The Civil War hit the school hard. Though it managed to open again from 1866 to 1878, the tough times during reconstruction were too much to overcome.

After World War II, things picked up, but changes were coming. The school joined forces with Peace College and Presbyterian Junior College in 1955. When St. Andrews Presbyterian College opened its doors in 1961, this historic school shut down for good.

The Red Springs Development Corporation bought the property for $50,000 after it closed. A marker now stands near the Campbell Soup factory in Robeson County that shows where everything began.