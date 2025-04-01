This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 1

April 1 has been the backdrop to some memorable moments in R&B and Hip-Hop history. One of the industry's hottest artists, American rapper and singer Kid Ink, commemorates his birthdate on this day. The Los Angeles-born Hip-Hop artist, born in 1986, is best known for hits "Show Me" with Chris Brown, which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and "Body Language" featuring Usher and Tinashe, which peaked at No. 72 on the same chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day marks the release of some of hip-hop and R&B's biggest-selling albums and singles:

2014: East Coast rap duo Mobb Deep released their eighth studio album, The Infamous Mobb Deep. Featuring guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Juicy J, Bun B, and French Montana, it debuted at No. 49 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

This date is the anniversary of some culture-defining moments in hip-hop and R&B history:

1989: Pioneering gangsta rap group N.W.A (Niggaz Wit Attitudez) scored their first charting single when the song "Gangsta Gangsta" debuted at No. 91 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B industry has witnessed controversies and challenges on this day:

1984: Motown Legend Marvin Gaye was fatally shot by his father just a day before his 45th birthday following an altercation. His most successful song, "Sexual Healing," from his 17th and final studio album Midnight Love won the singer two awards at the 25th Annual Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Instrumental Performance and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

