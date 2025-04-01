ContestsEvents
Will Smith Hints at ‘Men in Black’ Return

Will Smith has suggested that he may be returning for a fourth Men in Black movie. During a recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game with Gillie Da Kid…

Actor Will Smith attends the Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
Will Smith has suggested that he may be returning for a fourth Men in Black movie.

During a recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo, Smith—who has played Agent J since the original 1997 film—revealed that he had been planning to move away from sequels. However, he recently received an offer that made him reconsider.

“I told myself I was done with sequels. I was like, ‘I’ve made enough sequels. I got some new things I want to make,’” Smith said.

That plan seemed to change at the last minute.

“Literally this morning, an hour before I came down here, they just threw the bag for another Men in Black,” he continued. “I was like, ‘Ah, I’m supposed to be going on tour this summer!’”

Smith further hinted that filming could begin after his tour, which runs from June 25 to September 2 in support of his new album, Based on a True Story.

Smith last appeared in Men in Black 3 (2012). Neither he nor Tommy Lee Jones (Agent K) were involved in the 2019 sequel, Men in Black: International, which was both a commercial and critical disappointment.

However, reports have suggested that Sony Pictures is looking to bring Smith back for a fifth installment.

“Sony is determined to fix the flaws of Men in Black: International,” Insider Fandom reported. “After the debacle of the 2019 movie, Sony has learned their lesson, and now they are keen to bring in Will Smith for the upcoming movie. The executives believe that Will Smith’s exclusion was one of the major reasons for the poor response to the last movie.”

If these plans move forward, Smith could soon be stepping back into the black suit once again.

Kayla MorganWriter
