Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Other Nominees for the 2025 Webby Awards
The Webby Awards, which honors “excellence on the Internet,” is back for 2025, and this year’s nominees are star-studded. Established in 1996, the Webbys is comprised of members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), recognizing excellence in 8 media fields: Websites and Mobile Sites; Video & Film; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; and AI, Immersive & Games, and Creators.
Continue reading to see the 2025 Webby Awards nominees getting recognition including famous artists like Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, and Lady Gaga, among others.
2025 Webby Awards Nominees
Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” music video is up against Dua Lipa’s “Illusion,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Mamushi,” Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra,” and Charli XCX’s “Von Dutch” for Music Video, General Video & Film. If Lamar bested these wonderful ladies, he could win two awards, the Webby Award, selected by IADAS members, and The Webby People’s Voice Award, selected and voted by the online community.
Aside from the Music Video, General Video & Film category, here are some nominees in the music and entertainment categories:
Arts & Entertainment, Social Video Short Form (Social)
- Apt. by Rose ft. Bruno Mars YouTube Shorts Challenge – We Are Social U.S.
- The Storm: KÀ by Cirque du Soleil – Cirque du Soleil
- Paris 1874 – National Gallery
- I Just Told My Therapist I Love Him – QuillBot
- Meet the Auctioneer: Sotheby’s Phyllis Kao – Sotheby’s
Music, General Video & Film (Video & Film)
- AMP Cypher 2024 – AMP
- The 25th Anniversary of Christina Aguilera | Spotify Anniversaries LIVE – Spotify
- Jorts with Will Ferrell & Nick Jonas – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us (Short Film) | Vevo Extended Play – Vevo
- How ‘Oppenheimer’ Oscar Winning Composer Ludwig Göransson Created ‘Can You Hear The Music?’ – Variety
Long Form, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)
- Cynthia Erivo Teaches Storytelling – Celebrity Substitute – Amazon
- La Causa del Accidente que Provoco el Incendio – CANADA
- Shot on iPhone – Midnight – TBWA\ Media Arts Lab
- Rising Voices – Fireline – Indeed
- Late Checkout: A Ritz-Carlton Story – Marriott International
Interview or Talk Show, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – The Pit Stop with Trixie Mattel – MTV Entertainment Studios
- Quest for Craft, Season 4 – Quaker City Mercantile
- Donald Duck Tries to Keep His Cool While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones – Disney
- Countdown to Beautifully Broken: Jelly Roll in conversation w/ mgk | Spotify
- 32 Questions With Virgin Galactic Pilot Jameel Janjua – Virgin Galactic
Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)
- The Director – Happy Place
- Loewe – Partizan Entertainment LLC
- Burberry ‘It’s Always Burberry Weather’ – Church Edit
- Puma x A$AP ROCKY – Dreambearr
- HEADPEACE – Freelance film director – Izrayl Brinsdo
Best Individual Performance, Performance & Craft (Video & Film)
- “What a Girl Wants” (ft. Sabrina Carpenter – Live – Spotify Anniversaries Version)
- “Assume That I Can” – INDIANA PRODUCTION
- “The Runner” – Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH
- “Todd Almond’s I’m Almost There” (In-Studio Preview) – Audible
- “Music video” – Stand Clear Entertainment, LLC
The winners will be announced on April 22 with the award ceremony scheduled on May 12 at Cipriani Wall Street, New York. The event will be hosted by Ilana Glazer.