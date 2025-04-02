Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Other Nominees for the 2025 Webby Awards

The Webby Awards, which honors “excellence on the Internet,” is back for 2025, and this year’s nominees are star-studded. Established in 1996, the Webbys is comprised of members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), recognizing excellence in 8 media fields: Websites and Mobile Sites; Video & Film; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; and AI, Immersive & Games, and Creators.

Continue reading to see the 2025 Webby Awards nominees getting recognition including famous artists like Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, and Lady Gaga, among others.

2025 Webby Awards Nominees

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” music video is up against Dua Lipa’s “Illusion,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Mamushi,” Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra,” and Charli XCX’s “Von Dutch” for Music Video, General Video & Film. If Lamar bested these wonderful ladies, he could win two awards, the Webby Award, selected by IADAS members, and The Webby People’s Voice Award, selected and voted by the online community.

Aside from the Music Video, General Video & Film category, here are some nominees in the music and entertainment categories:

Arts & Entertainment, Social Video Short Form (Social)

Apt. by Rose ft. Bruno Mars YouTube Shorts Challenge – We Are Social U.S.

The Storm: KÀ by Cirque du Soleil – Cirque du Soleil

Paris 1874 – National Gallery

I Just Told My Therapist I Love Him – QuillBot

Meet the Auctioneer: Sotheby’s Phyllis Kao – Sotheby’s

Music, General Video & Film (Video & Film)

AMP Cypher 2024 – AMP

The 25th Anniversary of Christina Aguilera | Spotify Anniversaries LIVE – Spotify

Jorts with Will Ferrell & Nick Jonas – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us (Short Film) | Vevo Extended Play – Vevo

How ‘Oppenheimer’ Oscar Winning Composer Ludwig Göransson Created ‘Can You Hear The Music?’ – Variety

Long Form, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)

Cynthia Erivo Teaches Storytelling – Celebrity Substitute – Amazon

La Causa del Accidente que Provoco el Incendio – CANADA

Shot on iPhone – Midnight – TBWA\ Media Arts Lab

Rising Voices – Fireline – Indeed

Late Checkout: A Ritz-Carlton Story – Marriott International

Interview or Talk Show, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)

RuPaul’s Drag Race – The Pit Stop with Trixie Mattel – MTV Entertainment Studios

Quest for Craft, Season 4 – Quaker City Mercantile

Donald Duck Tries to Keep His Cool While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones – Disney

Countdown to Beautifully Broken: Jelly Roll in conversation w/ mgk | Spotify

32 Questions With Virgin Galactic Pilot Jameel Janjua – Virgin Galactic

Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)

The Director – Happy Place

Loewe – Partizan Entertainment LLC

Burberry ‘It’s Always Burberry Weather’ – Church Edit

Puma x A$AP ROCKY – Dreambearr

HEADPEACE – Freelance film director – Izrayl Brinsdo

Best Individual Performance, Performance & Craft (Video & Film)

“What a Girl Wants” (ft. Sabrina Carpenter – Live – Spotify Anniversaries Version)

“Assume That I Can” – INDIANA PRODUCTION

“The Runner” – Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH

“Todd Almond’s I’m Almost There” (In-Studio Preview) – Audible

“Music video” – Stand Clear Entertainment, LLC