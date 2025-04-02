Kendrick Lamar & Mustard Reunite for Grand National Tour
If you thought Kendrick Lamar and Mustard’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show moment was a one-time deal, think again! The duo is taking their collaboration on the road.
On Tuesday (April 1), Mustard let fans in on a major announcement. He’s officially joining Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour as an opening act. Expect Mustard to get the party started with a DJ set every night.
“I’m joining Kendrick Lamar and SZA on the Grand National Tour,” Mustard shared on Instagram. And with him hopping on the tour, there’s even better news: more floor seats just dropped for fans who missed out the first time.
“Had to look out for my fans. Cash App Card Holders have exclusive access to purchase newly released tickets on the floor,” he added. “On-sale tomorrow at 10AM local time.”
The North American tour kicks off on Saturday, April 19, in Minneapolis, making stops in 19 stadiums across the U.S. and Canada, including Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Detroit, Chicago, and Toronto before wrapping up in Washington, D.C., on June 18.
If you caught Lamar’s Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in New Orleans earlier this year, you probably saw Mustard pop up as a special guest during “TV Off.” But that was just the beginning.
Mustard has been on fire in 2024, producing the now-iconic Drake diss track “Not Like Us,” which took home both Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the Grammys in February. He also put his touch on Lamar’s GNX tracks, including “TV Off” and “Hey Now.”
Oh, and let’s not forget—Mustard isn’t just making music history; he’s making condiment history too. In February, he teamed up with Heinz for a limited-edition Mustard x Mustard collab (yes, really). It was Heinz’s first-ever co-created sauce in the U.S. and their first new mustard in nearly a decade. As the self-proclaimed "Chief Mustard Officer," Mustard will be remixing exclusive recipes, hosting events, and keeping things flavorful throughout 2025. And if you ever doubted his love for Heinz, just know—he literally owns a diamond-encrusted Heinz mustard chain.