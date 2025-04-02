ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kendrick Lamar & Mustard Reunite for Grand National Tour

If you thought Kendrick Lamar and Mustard’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show moment was a one-time deal, think again! The duo is taking their collaboration on the road. On Tuesday…

Kayla Morgan
DJ Mustard accepts the Best Rap Song award for "Not Like Us" onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony a
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

If you thought Kendrick Lamar and Mustard’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show moment was a one-time deal, think again! The duo is taking their collaboration on the road.

On Tuesday (April 1), Mustard let fans in on a major announcement. He’s officially joining Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour as an opening act. Expect Mustard to get the party started with a DJ set every night.

“I’m joining Kendrick Lamar and SZA on the Grand National Tour,” Mustard shared on Instagram. And with him hopping on the tour, there’s even better news: more floor seats just dropped for fans who missed out the first time.

“Had to look out for my fans. Cash App Card Holders have exclusive access to purchase newly released tickets on the floor,” he added. “On-sale tomorrow at 10AM local time.”

The North American tour kicks off on Saturday, April 19, in Minneapolis, making stops in 19 stadiums across the U.S. and Canada, including Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Detroit, Chicago, and Toronto before wrapping up in Washington, D.C., on June 18.

If you caught Lamar’s Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in New Orleans earlier this year, you probably saw Mustard pop up as a special guest during “TV Off.” But that was just the beginning.

Mustard has been on fire in 2024, producing the now-iconic Drake diss track “Not Like Us,” which took home both Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the Grammys in February. He also put his touch on Lamar’s GNX tracks, including “TV Off” and “Hey Now.”

Oh, and let’s not forget—Mustard isn’t just making music history; he’s making condiment history too. In February, he teamed up with Heinz for a limited-edition Mustard x Mustard collab (yes, really). It was Heinz’s first-ever co-created sauce in the U.S. and their first new mustard in nearly a decade. As the self-proclaimed "Chief Mustard Officer," Mustard will be remixing exclusive recipes, hosting events, and keeping things flavorful throughout 2025. And if you ever doubted his love for Heinz, just know—he literally owns a diamond-encrusted Heinz mustard chain.

DJ MustardKendrick LamarSZA
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Kendrick Lamar at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a black coat
MusicKendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Other Nominees for the 2025 Webby AwardsYvette DeLaCruz
Cardi B Expands Empire with New Fashion & Beauty Brands
MusicCardi B Expands Empire with New Fashion & Beauty BrandsKayla Morgan
Fans Think Drake’s ‘Nokia’ Video Is Packed With Kendrick Disses
MusicFans Think Drake’s ‘Nokia’ Video Is Packed With Kendrick DissesKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect