Ice Cube to Write and Star in New ‘Friday’ Movie, ‘Last Friday’

Kayla Morgan
Ice Cube in hat and sunglasses with microphone
(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)

Get ready, because Ice Cube is bringing the Friday franchise back to life! The legendary rapper and actor has reportedly reached a deal to write and star in a brand-new Friday movie with Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. Titled Last Friday, this will be the fourth movie in the series—and the first in over 20 years, following Friday After Next in 2002.

New Line president Richard Brener confirmed the exciting news to The Hollywood Reporter, and Variety has backed it up. Ice Cube has been hinting at a new Friday film for a while, but this deal to write, star in, and direct Last Friday is the big leap forward in making it happen.

Ice Cube starred in all three previous films: Friday (1995), Next Friday (2000), and Friday After Next (2002). He also co-wrote the original movie with DJ Pooh and penned the sequels by himself. All three films were produced by New Line, which was run by De Luca when they were made. Then, Warner Bros. purchased New Line, so now they control the rights to the Friday franchise.

