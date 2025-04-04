Wale & Azealia Banks Reignite Their Feud in Explosive Social Media Clash

Grab your popcorn, because Wale and Azealia Banks are at it again! The two artists have reignited their long-standing beef, taking shots at each other in a heated social media exchange that escalated quickly.

It all started innocently enough on Wednesday (April 2) when Wale took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a cryptic message: “I’m not sellin my soul. I’m not playin them other games either .. ain’t no ‘era’ I ain’t never stopped…hope this helps wit the nostalgia bait.”

But if there’s one person who never lets a cryptic post slide, it’s Azealia Banks. Never one to hold back, she took aim at Wale’s entire rap career, responding: “N---- the only hot song you ever made is ‘ridin in that black joint.’ It’s no shade. But ur rap swag and delivery and persona got something off in a very generic type of way. It’s highkey cause u African no shade. U shoulda been African T-Pain.”

Wale, ever the quick-witted comeback artist, laughed it off and used the moment to plug an upcoming festival where both he and T-Pain are performing. He then poked fun at Banks' comment, saying, “Ngl … the chicken butcher lady sayin my only hit is off a video game I never played before is funny af…I don’t even think that song is on dsp. We Stan.”

But Banks wasn’t finished. She fired back, taking things to an even more personal level: “Says the guy with a period panty fetish…. I didn’t say it was your only hit, I honestly wouldn’t know what hits you have because you’ve never developed any sort of musical identity that was distinct enough for me to recognize.

“If someone played me something I’d probably just think it was Wiz Khalifa tbh. I do remember you kind of creepily and randomly alluding to my period, and I do remember ridin in that black joint from like 2009. You should put it out I liked it.

“Ps: the ‘chicken butcher’ is disappointingly pedestrian. You’ve got an undeniably flaccid way with words.”

Wale, seemingly unfazed, responded with some dry humor: “My favorite thing on this app is you tellin everybody what they should be doing…life is hard af and yet you find time to tell everybody everywhere all the time how to do things … you are way too kind to us.”

But Banks wasn’t done. She doubled down with an even sharper clapback: “Ugh wale, you’re still a dumb colonized Nigerian who doesn’t understand that the extremely low impact you’ve had in music is all due to your desperation to be as non-threatening and agreeable as to corny white ‘producers’ huh?”

And just when you thought things couldn’t get wilder, Banks unleashed a full-on verbal hurricane, making claims about Wale’s sexuality and even dragging Jerry Seinfeld into the mix. Wale, meanwhile, seemed to take it all in stride, hitting her with a more composed retort: “The most disappointing thing bout this exchange is that I’ve realized u don’t know ball … and you’ve been the AnR for everybody everywhere all the time for years…. and you just don’t know ball .. this take sounds like if chat gpt and pitchfork had a baby .. u know too much!”

That only fueled Banks even more, leading to a string of insults that are, let’s just say, colorful accusations.