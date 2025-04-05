Big Bounce Money Bag – Enter Your Keyword Here
107.7 The Bounce is giving YOU the opportunity to win big with some CASH… $1,000 CASH FIVE times a day, every weekday. Make sure you tune in to 107.7 The…
107.7 The Bounce is giving YOU the opportunity to win big with some CASH... $1,000 CASH FIVE times a day, every weekday.
Make sure you tune in to 107.7 The Bounce every weekday at the times of 8 a.m., 10 a.m., Noon, 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. EST for the keyword. Listeners have 25 minutes to enter the keyword on the 107.7 The Bounce mobile app, website or to text the keyword to 45911.
*Remember – you can only enter the keyword for 25 minutes after it’s announced!
Click here for the Official Contest Rules
This is a multi-city contest.
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.