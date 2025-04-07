ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Ronald Isley Reveals ‘Choosey Lover’ Was About Bobby Womack

Let’s be real — some of the best songs in Black music history are the ones that leave us scratching our heads, wondering, “Wait… who were they really talking about?”…

Kayla Morgan
Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers performs onstage during the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration at Mahalia Jackson Theater on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Let’s be real — some of the best songs in Black music history are the ones that leave us scratching our heads, wondering, “Wait… who were they really talking about?” One of those mystery-filled songs? The Isley Brothers’ 1983 ballad “Choosey Lover.” If you’re drawing a blank, no worries — or maybe you know the 90s remake by Aaliyah. Either way, the song has Ronald Isley pouring his heart out to a woman, grateful she picked him… even though she’d been with “someone else” first.

Well, Ronald Isley just dropped a name. That “someone else”? It was none other than Bobby Womack! Yes, the same Bobby Womack with the very complicated romantic history, according to some sources. Think three marriages, reportedly marrying the widow of his mentor Sam Cooke (Barbara Cooke), and allegedly having an affair with her daughter, Linda Cooke.

In a recent performance, Isley didn’t hold back. He ditched the vague “someone else” line and called out his “friend” by name. You can catch the moment below.

The video, posted April 2, has already racked up over a million views on X (formerly Twitter), and people have thoughts. One commenter wrote, “Just when you thought Bobby couldn’t get any SHEISTIER.”

And someone else chimed in with, “I wonder how many other homes Bobby Womack done wrecked my goodness!!!!”

Isley Brothers
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Cassie to Reportedly Testify Against Diddy Using Her Real Name
MusicCassie to Reportedly Testify Against Diddy Using Her Real NameKayla Morgan
Hailie Jade Named First Son After Father Eminem
MusicHailie Jade Named First Son After Father EminemYvette DeLaCruz
This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 7
MusicThis Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 7Bianca Barratt
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect