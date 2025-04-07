Tina Knowles Celebrates Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 17th Anniversary

Tina Knowles is celebrating a love story that has stood the test of time — the marriage between her daughter, Beyoncé, and son-in-law, Jay-Z.

On Friday, the couple marked their 17th wedding anniversary, and Knowles shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to honor the milestone. Her post featured a nostalgic video montage filled with personal moments from over the years, set to Beyoncé’s 2006 ballad “Still in Love (Kissing You).”

“Happy 17th anniversary to two of my favorite people in the whole wide world!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Knowles wrote in the caption. “Your love and commitment, and the ability to block out all the outside noises is remarkable. True love rises above all the bulls—t. Enjoy your day.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied the knot in 2008 and soon began building their family. They welcomed their daughter, Blue Ivy, in 2012, followed by twins Rumi and Sir in 2017.

Their story goes back even further. According to PEOPLE, the two first met at the MTV Spring Break Festival in Cancún, Mexico, sometime between September 1999 and August 2000, when Beyoncé was 18.

They didn’t jump into a relationship right away. “We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates,” Beyoncé shared in a 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey on OWN. “We were on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important for a relationship. Just to have someone who you just like is so important, and someone [who] is honest.”