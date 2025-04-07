ContestsEvents
Tina Knowles Celebrates Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 17th Anniversary

Kayla Morgan
Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyonce Knowles with her mother Tina are seen at the Rosa Cha by Amir Slama Spring/Summer 2004 Collection at Bryant Park during the 7th on Sixth Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Tina Knowles is celebrating a love story that has stood the test of time — the marriage between her daughter, Beyoncé, and son-in-law, Jay-Z.

On Friday, the couple marked their 17th wedding anniversary, and Knowles shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to honor the milestone. Her post featured a nostalgic video montage filled with personal moments from over the years, set to Beyoncé’s 2006 ballad “Still in Love (Kissing You).”

“Happy 17th anniversary to two of my favorite people in the whole wide world!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Knowles wrote in the caption. “Your love and commitment, and the ability to block out all the outside noises is remarkable. True love rises above all the bulls—t. Enjoy your day.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied the knot in 2008 and soon began building their family. They welcomed their daughter, Blue Ivy, in 2012, followed by twins Rumi and Sir in 2017.

Their story goes back even further. According to PEOPLE, the two first met at the MTV Spring Break Festival in Cancún, Mexico, sometime between September 1999 and August 2000, when Beyoncé was 18.

They didn’t jump into a relationship right away. “We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates,” Beyoncé shared in a 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey on OWN. “We were on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important for a relationship. Just to have someone who you just like is so important, and someone [who] is honest.”

By 2001, the two appeared together on the cover of Vanity Fair's November music issue. At the time, Jay-Z told the magazine they “were just beginning to try to date each other.” He added, “Well, you know, you’ve got to try first. You got to dazzle ... wine and dine.” And winning over Beyoncé wasn’t something he took lightly. “She’s a charming Southern girl, you know, she’s not impressed... But I would have definitely had to be this cool.”

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
