LeBron James Joins Barbie World with His Own Ken Doll

Kayla Morgan
Barbie Debuts LeBron James Doll, Marking the Brand’s First Kenbassador
Photo Courtesy of Mattel

LeBron James is entering a whole new arena—and this time, it’s the world of Barbie. The basketball icon is getting his own official Ken doll, becoming the first NBA player to be featured in the Barbie universe. His doll will be part of the Barbie Signature Kenbassadors collection, which “celebrates influential Ken figures who are creating positive change and contributing to a better world for all.”

The limited-edition collector’s doll will be available on Mattel Creations’ website starting April 14 for $75. It will also be sold through Amazon and other major retailers beginning April 15—the same day the first Black Barbie doll was released, marking a meaningful moment in the brand’s history.

LeBron’s Ken doll is designed to look just like him, down to the fine details of his beard. He wears a blue and white varsity jacket with “LJ” on the front and “Just A Kid From Akron” on the back. The outfit also includes patches honoring his foundation and home state of Ohio, a “We Are Family” t-shirt, houndstooth pants, and Nike sneakers.

"Ken is Barbie’s longtime best friend and supporter,” said Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls, Mattel. “We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential.”

LeBron shared why this partnership means so much to him.

"As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” said LeBron James. “Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness."

Beyond the doll itself, Barbie is also supporting the LeBron James Family Foundation. Founded by James, the organization provides critical resources to families in Akron, Ohio—including education, housing, healthcare, and job training. With its “We Are Family” philosophy, the foundation works to strengthen communities and help children and families build better futures.

LeBron James
Kayla MorganWriter
