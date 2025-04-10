Frank Ocean Teases Possible Comeback with Mysterious ‘Finsta’ and Billboard
Frank Ocean is at it again, sparking wild rumors and getting fans talking like never before. Recently, he sent everyone into a frenzy when he seemingly dropped his "finsta" account (@kikiboyyyyyyy). The profile pic? None other than Michael Jordan holding up three fingers—could this be a subtle hint about Frank’s long-awaited third album? It's worth mentioning that we’re excluding Endless since it was released as a "visual" album.
The account has since gone private, but it follows Frank’s personal account, @Blonded (which has been totally wiped clean). Most interestingly, it's followed by SZA and producer Michael Uzowuru—who hinted to The New York Times last year that he and Frank have been cooking up something new.
But wait, there’s more! According to Rolling Stone, a mysterious "Kiki Boy 2025" billboard was spotted at Coachella just days before the festival kicked off. Coincidence? Probably not.
And if that’s not enough, an unreleased snippet from Frank showed up in UFC fighter Payton Talbott’s YouTube vlog. Why’s that a big deal? Well, Payton and Frank have been linked romantically ever since Frank posted about him on Valentine’s Day.
And for those keeping track of Frank’s next big move, he’s also been busy working on his directorial debut. Earlier this year, he cast British actor David Jonsson (known for Industry and Alien: Romulus) in the still-untitled project. Filming has already begun in Mexico City, but no word yet on what the film’s about. Stay tuned, because Frank Ocean is clearly up to something big.