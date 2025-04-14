Ye Plans Over the Top Week Long Funeral with Cover Charge

ContestsEvents
Ye's (Kanye West) latest series of chaotic tweets has taken an even darker, stranger turn, with him sharing plans for his own funeral. On Thursday, April 10, while in the midst of yet another unpredictable X rant (which included over 200 tweets), Ye took a short break from his usual antics to focus on his vision for what should happen when his time comes.

According to Ye, when he passes on, his body should be put on display at his late mother Dr. Donda West's home in Chicago. But that's not all – he wants his funeral to be anything but ordinary. Forget the usual one-day service. "My funeral needs to be at least a week long," he boldly typed. "A 10 hour service everyday so people can speak aaaall the way through. It actually need be nooo limit. Embalm me. Put me on display at my mama’s house and let people visit me. Charge people to come in and use the money to enrich all the blocks around."

And just in case anyone missed his point, he doubled down, suggesting that funerals like his should go on forever. "Funerals should be where n----- can talk as long as they want but also n----- can leave when they want," he added.

This isn't the first time Ye's been thinking about his own mortality. Just last month, he suggested that his longtime rival, Drake, should deliver his eulogy. "I SAW A VIDEO OF DRAKE WALKING THROUGH HIS HOUSE AND SHOWING HE HAD A LIBRARY OF RYHME BOOKS MAN I WISH I COULD HAVE SEEN AND REMEMBERED THIS WHEN MY JEALOUSY OVERTOOK ME," Ye tweeted on March 5. "I LOVE DRAKE IMA SAY THIS WHEN I DIE I NEED YOU TO SPEAK AT ME FUNERAL."

