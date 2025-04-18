ContestsEvents
Wale Ends WaleMania After 10-Year Run

Kayla Morgan
ale performs onstage at the BETX On The Road: DMV Concert at The Fillmore Silver Spring
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for BET

Wale has officially wrapped up WaleMania, his annual concert event that became a staple of WrestleMania weekend. After ten years of blending hip-hop and pro wrestling culture, the artist is closing the curtain on what became a fan-favorite tradition.

Before this year’s event Wale took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news.

“I hope everybody has a great time tonight. This will be the final Walemania,” he wrote. “Ten years lots of memories.. thank u to everybody who has showed up and showed out …”

Responding to fans and friends offering congratulations, he added: “Labor of love my brother .. helluva run,” and, “Anybody who been paying attention knew this was inevitable. This the last hurrah.”

Wale’s passion for professional wrestling has been clear from the start. In a 2017 interview with Sports Illustrated, he explained what inspired the event: “I’ve always had a love for professional wrestling not only as a fan entertainment-wise, but a huge respect for them as athletes. I also always believed that the parallels between pro wrestling and hip-hop is so obvious at times, it made too much sense to create something like this. Luckily, a lot of my friends that I’ve made in the pro wrestling world agreed so with Court Bauer’s help WaleMania was born. It’s like my baby now. Well, second baby. (Laughs).”

After a decade of unforgettable moments, WaleMania has come to an end—but its legacy will continue to resonate with fans of music and wrestling alike.

Kayla MorganWriter
