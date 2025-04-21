Sexyy Red Recreates Viral Chris Brown Meet & Greet at His Show

ContestsEvents
Sexyy Red had a full-on fangirl moment when she met Chris Brown backstage at the Tycoon Festival on Saturday, April 19—and of course, the internet is loving it!

The rapper was all smiles as she linked up with Breezy at the star-packed event, which also featured performances from Wiz Khalifa, Gucci Mane, Fabulous, and Skilla Baby. Red was part of the festival lineup, but it was her interaction with Chris Brown that really got people talking.

After the show, she posted a video to X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the moment she met Chris in a meet-and-greet-style setup at the Detroit, MI festival. In the now-viral clip, the artist and Breezy strike a pose back to back. Then, Red reaches for Chris’ arms and wraps them tightly around her waist, turning the pose into a more intimate moment—one fans were quick to react to.

“This how dem meet and greets be like,” Sexyy captioned the post, along with two laughing emojis.

The comments rolled in fast. One fan joked, “This looks like those little photo shoots they have at prison visits just bc of Chris outfit.”
Another said, “Never once in my life I thought I would be jelly of sexy red yet here we are.”

And one user cheered her on: “I’m not even mad at her 😂‼️GET IT SEXY GET IT SEXY 🗣️‼️❤️”

Before the backstage photo op, Sexyy Red was already soaking up the energy from Chris Brown’s set. She had a front-row view and shared several clips on her Instagram Stories, giving fans a peek at the show. One video even showed the R&B star performing while the crowd lit up the venue with phone flashlights.

From onstage performances to backstage moments, Sexyy Red made the most of her Tycoon Festival experience—and fans loved watching it all unfold.

