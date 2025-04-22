Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Slim Thug Romance Rumor at Coachella

It seems Slim Thug may have gotten the wrong idea—and Megan Thee Stallion made sure to set the record straight in front of thousands of fans at Coachella.

During her performance on Sunday (April 20), Megan included the classic track “Still Tippin’” in her set. But before anyone could read too much into it—especially one person in particular—she addressed the moment directly.

“And no, Slim Thug, this don’t mean I want you. I just like your music, babe,” she told the crowd, making it clear that her song choice wasn’t about anything romantic.

Her comment came after Slim Thug recently suggested that Megan might have a “crush” on him. Talking to fans on Instagram Live shortly after weekend one of Coachella, he shared his theory:

“Did y’all see Thee Stallion dancing to ‘Thug From Around the Way’ and ‘Still Tippin’?” he said. “If that ain’t a ‘I want you daddy’ call, I don’t know what is. So I’m just waiting on my day, kid. I’m just waiting on her to come to Houston and hit my line like, ‘Hey I’m in the town! Pick me up!’”

He didn’t stop there: “It’s only a matter of time at this point. She brought me out in Houston. I know she got a crush on me by this point. She danced to two of my songs! I’d say I’m in there. I think I’m in there. What y’all think?”

Still, even Slim Thug admitted he might not be able to keep up with her. “I probably can’t keep her, I ain’t gon’ lie,” he said. “She a lot of energy. You could tell from the twerking! I ain’t gon’ let her kill me. I can’t pop a Viagra every day! Got damn! But we could have a good time. I’ll catch you in the city.”

Their history goes back to last summer, when Megan brought Slim Thug out on stage during her Hot Girl Summer Tour stop in Houston for a performance of “Still Tippin.” After the show, he posted a video and asked fans, “What yall think I got a chance or naw?” along with a sunglasses emoji.