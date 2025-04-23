Lil Uzi Vert Reportedly Hospitalized in NYC After Health Scare
Lil Uzi Vert was reportedly taken to the hospital in New York City on Monday (April 21) after suddenly falling ill at a hotel in Manhattan.
According to TMZ, paramedics responded to a call for Uzi (who identifies as nonbinary) in the afternoon and took them to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
TMZ also shared a video from a witness at the scene, showing someone who appears to be Uzi being wheeled into an ambulance around 2:30 p.m. ET. Uzi’s girlfriend, City Girls rapper JT, was with them, along with security, who used large black umbrellas to help keep Uzi’s identity private.
At this time, there’s no word on Lil Uzi Vert’s condition. We’ll keep you updated as this story continues to develop.