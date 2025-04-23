ContestsEvents
Lil Uzi Vert Reportedly Hospitalized in NYC After Health Scare

Lil Uzi Vert was reportedly taken to the hospital in New York City on Monday (April 21) after suddenly falling ill at a hotel in Manhattan. According to TMZ, paramedics…

Lil Uzi Vert attends Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City in pink hoodie and glasses
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Lil Uzi Vert was reportedly taken to the hospital in New York City on Monday (April 21) after suddenly falling ill at a hotel in Manhattan.

According to TMZ, paramedics responded to a call for Uzi (who identifies as nonbinary) in the afternoon and took them to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

TMZ also shared a video from a witness at the scene, showing someone who appears to be Uzi being wheeled into an ambulance around 2:30 p.m. ET. Uzi’s girlfriend, City Girls rapper JT, was with them, along with security, who used large black umbrellas to help keep Uzi’s identity private.

At this time, there’s no word on Lil Uzi Vert’s condition. We’ll keep you updated as this story continues to develop.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
