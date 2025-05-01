Salt-N-Pepa Receive Musical Influence Award From Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Plus a Look Back at Past R&B Inductees

This past weekend, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted iconic rap group Salt-N-Pepa with a Musical Influence Award.

On Instagram, @rockhall wrote: "Salt, Pepa, and Spinderella broke barriers with hits like “Push It,” “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “Shoop,” and “Whatta Man,” earning platinum albums and becoming the first women in rap to win a Grammy Award. Their fearless creativity and cultural impact helped pave the way for generations of female MCs."

A Look Back at Hip-Hop and R&B Legends Inducted into the Rock Hall

Missy Elliott was the first female rap inductee at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. The move marked a shift as the institution broadened its scope past traditional rock acts. Elliott's speech paid tribute to the groundbreaking women before her: Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, and Salt-N-Pepa. She emphasized their vital role in shaping the art from its early days.

Past and present inductees have often used their speeches to pay tribute to others.

During her 2019 speech, Janet Jackson advocated for the induction of more women.

Whitney Houston's 2020 posthumous induction contained heartfelt tributes from her family.

Run-DMC's 2009 induction honored their late member, Jam Master Jay, while proving rap's massive influence on music.

From selling CDs in Brooklyn to building a billion-dollar empire, JAY-Z's path to the Hall tells quite a tale. His 2021 acceptance praised fellow artists and former partner Dame Dash.

After years of waiting, LL Cool J earned his 2021 spot through the Musical Excellence Award. His stage show brought surprise guests Eminem and Jennifer Lopez.

The Notorious B.I.G.'s kids, C.J. and T'yanna Wallace, stepped up to take his posthumous honor in 2020. They spoke about their father's Brooklyn roots and his lasting legacy as a cultural icon.

Chuck D of Public Enemy talked in 2013 about how rap could encourage change.

In 2016, N.W.A. challenged rap's place in rock. During their acceptance speech, Ice Cube said, “Rock and roll is not an instrument. Rock and roll is not even a style of music. [Rock and roll is] a spirit.”