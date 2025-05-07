ContestsEvents
Hip-Hop Legend Warren G Opens Up About Rocky Relationship with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

The bond between three West Coast music giants is now strained. During a recent interview, Warren G spoke about his distant ties with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

"Snoop and Dre get down and they doing things and it's no diss to neither one of them or anything like that but it's like, y'all could call Warren to come do a cameo or come hang out or something I don't want no money or nothing from nobody just call me to be around," said Warren G.

When the NFL staged its first hip-hop halftime show in 2022, Warren G tried to bring his NFL-playing son, Olaijah, backstage. The show hosted music stars Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, but Warren G couldn't get his son to meet them.

His attempts to reach out went nowhere. "I couldn't even get backstage. I called everybody I knew. Nobody would answer their phones. I couldn't get backstage, none of that. I didn't give a f--k about performing, I just wanted to take my son down there to see all my folks and see everybody," he expressed.

The twist? Warren G played matchmaker years ago by introducing Snoop to Dre. This meeting sparked Snoop's signing with Death Row Records. Together with Snoop's cousin Nate Dogg, they crafted the G-funk sound that ruled the '90s. Warren G's debut album, Regulate... G Funk Era sold over three million copies.

Last year, he also refuted Suge Knight's claims of past fights. Warren G states that these Death Row Records stories don't add up, since others were present during the supposed clashes.

The silence continues as of now. Neither Dr. Dre nor Snoop Dogg has addressed these claims about their estranged friendship.

