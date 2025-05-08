This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: May 8

May 8 is a memorable date in Hip-Hop and R&B. From the release of genre-defining albums to the birthdays of iconic artists, this date witnessed many important events that have significantly impacted music and pop culture. One industry figure whose birthday falls on this day is American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was born in 1996. His second album, Dummy Boy (2018), debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and was certified Platinum by the RIAA. It remains the controversial rapper's highest-charting album.