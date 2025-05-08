This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: May 8
May 8 is a memorable date in Hip-Hop and R&B. From the release of genre-defining albums to the birthdays of iconic artists, this date witnessed many important events that have significantly impacted music and pop culture. One industry figure whose birthday falls on this day is American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was born in 1996. His second album, Dummy Boy (2018), debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and was certified Platinum by the RIAA. It remains the controversial rapper's highest-charting album.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
The industry has welcomed several groundbreaking hip-hop and R&B albums on May 8:
- 2001: American rapper Saul Williams released his debut album, Amethyst Rock Star, through Rick Rubin's American Recordings label. The album peaked at No. 135 on the French Albums chart.
- 2001: American rapper and producer Hi-Tek dropped his debut album, Hi-Teknology, through Rawkus Records. It reached No. 66 on the Billboard 200 and No. 12 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2001: American rapper MC Breed released his eighth album, The Fharmacist. It featured the single “Let's Go to the Club”, which set a new record for Detroit radio airplay.
- 2007: American DJ and producer DJ Jazzy Jeff released his second album, The Return of the Magnificent, through BBE and Rapstar Records. It peaked at No. 58 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2007: American rapper Sage Francis released his third album, Human the Death Dance. It reached No. 97 on the Billboard 200 and No. 8 on Billboard's Top Independent Albums chart.
- 2020: American drill rapper Lil Durk dropped his fifth album, Just Cause Y'all Waited 2. It debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, eventually peaking at No. 2 with the release of the deluxe edition the following month.
- 2020: New York rapper Lil Tjay released his third EP, State of Emergency, via Columbia Records. It peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 19 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
Several defining cultural moments occurred on May 8:
- 1981: R&B icons Lionel Richie and Diana Ross met at a recording studio in Reno, Nevada, to record vocals for the song "Endless Love." The ballad, written by Lionel Richie, became Ross's biggest-selling single and her final No. 1 U.S. single as a solo artist.
- 2007: American hip-hop group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony released their seventh album, Strength and Loyalty. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and has since been certified Gold by the RIAA.
- 2020: Canadian rapper Nav released his third album, Good Intentions, via XO and Republic Records. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and Billboard Canadian Albums charts.
Hip-hop and R&B have evolved significantly over the decades, and May 8 remains one of the most memorable dates for these genres. This day marked the release of numerous charting albums that remain as impactful today as they were when they came out.