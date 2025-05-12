ContestsEvents
Tory Lanez Reportedly Stabbed in Prison, Injuries Not Life-Threatening

Kayla Morgan
Tory Lanez at the BMI's How I Wrote That Song 2018
(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for BMI)

Tory Lanez is making headlines again—this time from behind bars. The rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was reportedly hospitalized after being stabbed in prison.

On Monday, May 12, TMZ reported that Lanez was allegedly attacked by another inmate at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. According to the outlet, the incident happened during a confrontation in the prison yard.

Multiple sources, including one in law enforcement, told TMZ that Lanez was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted in December 2022 for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, in July 2020.

In January, Megan was granted a five-year restraining order against Lanez. Court documents obtained by PEOPLE show that the order is valid through Jan. 9, 2030.

The ruling was confirmed by Judge Richard Bloom in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County after Megan had “sustained burden of proof” in the case, according to Variety.

Reporter Meghann Cuniff shared Megan's statement to the court: “I feel like maybe he’ll shoot me again, and maybe this time I won’t make it.”

The restraining order was based on “unlawful violence, a credible threat of violence, or stalking.” Megan filed for it in December 2024, saying Lanez had been harassing her from prison using third parties.

The court documents also stated, “Despite being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Ms. Pete, Mr. Peterson continues to subject her to repeated trauma and revictimization.”

Lanez responded by accusing Megan of “weaponizing the justice system” in his own legal filing.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
