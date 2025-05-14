Wu-Tang Clan’s Beginnings: From Solo Flops to Hip-Hop Legends

Back in 1992, three cousins from Staten Island started what would become Wu-Tang Clan. Their path to success came after early setbacks in music. Fun fact: they picked their group's name from an old kung fu film they loved.

In the late 1980s, Robert Diggs, Gary Grice, and Russell Jones tried breaking into rap. Each used different stage names - Diggs as Prince Rakeem, Grice as The Genius, and Jones as The Specialist.

Before settling on Wu-Tang Clan, they tested other group names. First, they were Force of the Imperial Master, then All in Together Now Crew, but neither stuck with fans.

The early 1990s gave them a few solo chances. The Genius put out music with Cold Chillin' Records while Rakeem signed with Tommy Boy. However, both labels dropped them fast after their music didn't sell well.

After these setbacks, they changed their stage names. Prince Rakeem became RZA, The Genius turned into GZA, and The Specialist reinvented himself as Ol' Dirty Bastard. Later in 1992, Dennis Coles joined the crew and took the name Ghostface Killah.

Their final group name, Wu-Tang Clan, was inspired by the martial arts movie Shaolin and Wu Tang starring Gordon Liu. RZA and ODB picked it, showing their love for kung fu films.

They even came up with creative meanings for Wu-Tang, like "We Usually Take All N****s' Garments" and "Witty Unpredictable Talent And Natural Game."

"We reinvented the way hip hop was structured," RZA said in Edinburgh Live. Their first album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), hit stores in 1993. Four years later, their second album Wu-Tang Forever reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a Grammy nomination.