Amazon Hub, First Tee Projects Spearhead Moore County Growth Plans

A massive 65,000-square-foot Amazon hub will be built in Southern Pines Corporate Park. At the same time, First Tee plans its new base in Cameron. These projects signal big changes ahead for Moore County.

"MCEDP is pleased to share two project wins this quarter," said Natalie Hawkins, Moore County Economic Development Partnership president, to Sandhills Sentinel. "After MCEDP worked with Amazon and First Tee-Sandhills over several months to help facilitate their searches for suitable sites, each made public announcements recently about their respective plans to locate new facilities in Moore County."

The Amazon site will cover 16 acres, while First Tee's hub stretches across 35. These additions match forecasts showing Moore County's population jumping 4.2% by 2028.

Fresh data from MCEDP shows new steps to boost business. They've asked for $75,000 to attract companies that make wood products and promote clean-energy production.

The push for more homes tops the list of worries. Studies show Moore County must add 7,700 places to live by 2029. Officials aim to grow smart while keeping country spaces safe.

A new access road to Aberdeen's Iron Horse Industrial Park will begin construction in early 2026.