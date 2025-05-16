GRAMMY Winner Kali Uchis Announces Massive 24-City North American Arena Tour

Starting August 14 in Portland, Oregon, Kali Uchis will launch her first arena tour across North America. The singer plans to visit 24 cities while showcasing her fifth album, Sincerely.

She'll take the stage at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden and The Kia Forum. Each night, San Diego band Thee Sacred Souls will set the stage with their opening act.

The artist posted a video on her Instagram earlier this week announcing the tour with the caption, "prepping for The Sincerely, Tour with support from Thee Sacred Souls. On sale Friday at 10 am local. Pre-sale tomorrow, early access in my bio."

All tickets are available today on Kali Uchis' official website.

This tour news follows her May 9 release of Sincerely, her second album in just over a year. Her last release, ORQUÍDEAS, from 2024, made it to second place on the Billboard 200 and earned two nominations from the Latin GRAMMY Awards.

Her breakout song "telepatía" has surpassed 2 billion streams and held the record for the longest-charting Spanish language solo track on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with an impressive 23-week run. No other Spanish-language track by a solo performer has stayed that long this decade.

In 2021, Kali won a GRAMMY for Best Dance Recording with Kaytranada on "10%." She's also worked with top artists like SZA, Tyler the Creator, and Snoop Dogg.

Now, she's going on tour again to perform for fans. The tour starts at the Moda Center in Portland, with stops in Miami, Toronto, Chicago, and many other cities. The final show takes place in Denver on September 25.