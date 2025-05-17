This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 17
May 17 is a significant day in hip-hop and R&B for many reasons. This day has hosted numerous iconic moments in these genres, which have had an enduring influence on popular culture. One celebrated industry figure whose birthday falls on this day is the American R&B and hip-hop soul singer Jaguar Wright, who was born in 1977. Her 2002 debut album, Denials Delusions and Decisions, debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 56 and peaked at No. 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. In addition to her solo work, she has performed alongside and collaborated with many top artists, including Jay-Z, Blackalicious, and the Roots.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Several seminal albums and chart-topping singles were released on this date:
- 1988: American hip-hop group Run-D.M.C.’s fourth album, Tougher Than Leather, dropped on Profile Records. It reached No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2011: American rapper Killer Mike dropped his fourth album, Pledge, through SMC Recordings. The third installment in his I Pledge Allegiance to the Grind series, it peaked at No. 115 on the Billboard 200 and No. 23 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2011: American rapper Meek Mill released “I'm a Boss,” the fifth single from the compilation album, Self Made Vol.1. It peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 14 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart.
- 2019: American disc jockey and producer D.J. Khaled released his 11th album, Father of Asahd. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
May 17 has heralded numerous culture-defining moments in hip-hop and R&B:
- 2019: American rapper Tyler the Creator dropped his sixth album, Igor. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It also won the rapper his first GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards.
- 2019: American rapper Megan Thee Stallion dropped her debut mixtape, Fever. Considered her mainstream breakthrough release, it debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and won an award for Best Mixtape at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The hip-hop and R&B scene has been marred by challenges and tragic happenings on this date:
- 2012: R&B and disco legend Donna Summer died from lung cancer at the age of 63. One of the best-selling artists of all time, she was the first artist to have three consecutive albums top the Billboard Albums chart.
- 2015: American rapper Chinx was killed in a drive-by shooting in Queens, New York, at the age of 31. An affiliate of French Montana's Coke Boys, he released four studio albums, with his posthumous debut, Welcome to JFK, debuting at No. 21 on the Billboard 200.
May 17 is remembered by hip-hop and R&B fans for many things. This day hosted the release of many influential albums that remain relevant today. The industry also suffered the loss of two iconic artists on this day.