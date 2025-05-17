This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 17

May 17 is a significant day in hip-hop and R&B for many reasons. This day has hosted numerous iconic moments in these genres, which have had an enduring influence on popular culture. One celebrated industry figure whose birthday falls on this day is the American R&B and hip-hop soul singer Jaguar Wright, who was born in 1977. Her 2002 debut album, Denials Delusions and Decisions, debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 56 and peaked at No. 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. In addition to her solo work, she has performed alongside and collaborated with many top artists, including Jay-Z, Blackalicious, and the Roots.