Chris Brown Denied Bail in UK Assault Case: Could Tour Be in Jeopardy?
Chris Brown’s upcoming world tour might be in jeopardy after an English court denied him bail on Friday in connection with a serious assault charge.
Brown is facing allegations of "grievous bodily harm" after what prosecutors described as an "unprovoked attack" at a London nightclub in 2023.
According to multiple reports, the incident happened at Tape nightclub in Hanover Square. Music producer Abe Diaw claims that Brown struck him over the head with a bottle several times, then continued to assault him after he fell to the ground.
Brown was arrested earlier this week at a hotel in Manchester, in northern England, after returning to the UK. During a hearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court, Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls said Brown had carried out an "unprovoked attack with a weapon in a nightclub full of people." She said the alleged attack took place on February 19, 2023.
Diaw was hospitalized due to his injuries and later filed a lawsuit in October, accusing Brown of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit also names Live Nation, Sony, RCA Records, and another musician as co-defendants.
Now, that other musician is also being charged. TMZ reports that Dallas rapper HoodyBaby is facing the same charge—"grievous bodily harm" with intent—and is scheduled to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court today (May 17).
Brown was set to start his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour on June 8 in the Netherlands. But for now, he remains in custody. Judge Joanne Hirst reportedly ordered that Brown stay detained until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for June 13 at Southwark Crown Court in London.