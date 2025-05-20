Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Tory Lanez ‘New Evidence’ Claims

Looks like the Tory Lanez saga isn't over yet — but Megan Thee Stallion is not here for the rerun.

On Monday (May 19), Megan took to TikTok to shut down the latest twist in the case, and let's just say... she didn’t hold back.

"At what point are y'all gonna stop making me relive being shot BY TORY!?" she wrote. "At what point are Tory and y'all fans gonna stop lying? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY?? One minute him/y'all said I was never shot now y'all letting him play in y'all face AGAIN and say I was shot but it wasn't him, oh okay."

Megan didn’t stop there. She doubled down with: "Facts are facts, he did it, it was proven in court," she added. "TORY SHOT ME!! Ain't no new f------ evidence. Y'all been saying the same s--- for years. TORY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE you a f------ demon!"

Her fiery post came after a press conference on May 14, where Tory Lanez’s attorneys claimed they had “new” evidence. This followed news that Tory was stabbed in prison on May 12.

The supposed bombshell? Tory’s team says Bradley James — a bodyguard who worked for Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris — now claims he overheard Kelsey admit in a phone call that she shot Megan back in 2020.

"This further iterates Mr. Peterson did not shoot Ms. Pete, did not shoot at Ms. Pete and did not assault Ms. Pete," said United The People consultant Water Roberts during the press conference.

Tory's legal team is now asking California Governor Gavin Newsom for a pardon, and some rappers are even backing a petition on change.org to set him free.

Just to rewind: Megan was shot on July 12, 2020, after an argument with Tory Lanez and Kelsey Harris. In December 2022, Tory was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Despite that, he’s continued to claim he’s innocent — and he's appealed multiple times.

But Megan’s message is loud and clear: the case is closed in her eyes — and she wants the drama to be, too.