Ye Says He’s ‘Done’ With Antisemitism, Not Everyone’s Convinced

Ye says he’s finished with antisemitism and embracing peace, but his track record has many questioning if it’s real.

Kayla Morgan
Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Looks like Ye (formerly Kanye West) wants to hit the reset button — again. On Thursday (May 22), the controversial rapper surprised followers with a sudden declaration of peace on social media platform X.

“I am done with antisemitism,” he posted, kicking off a stream of messages. “I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain. Thank you God.”

Ye’s softer tone might have been sparked by a heartwarming moment with his kids. “I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again,” he wrote. “Share peace. Share love.”

Sounds nice, right? But not everyone’s buying the change-of-heart routine — especially the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a group that fights antisemitism and hate. They’ve seen this act before.

“Sorry, but we’re not buying it,” the ADL told Billboard. “We’ve seen this kind of attempted apology from Kanye before, only for him to back down over and over again. As the Jewish community mourns the deaths of two individuals outside of a Jewish Museum in yet another horrific antisemitic attack, it’s going to take a lot more than a couple of tweets to repair the damage of his antisemitic speech.”

Let’s rewind. In 2022, Ye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week, then posted he was going “death con 3 on Jewish people.” The fallout was huge — brands like adidas, Balenciaga, Gap, and Universal Music Group all dropped him.

He tried to make amends with an apology in Hebrew in late 2023. But in 2025, Ye kept going with hateful outbursts on X — praising Hitler, selling a shirt with a swastika, and even writing, “I love Hitler, how what b–ches,” and “I’m a Nazi.”

Now, Ye says he’s had enough of the hate. He claims he’s “not a Nazi” and wants to wave the white flag. But with a history of shocking flip-flops, many are wondering — is this the real Ye, or just another remix?

Kanye West
Kayla MorganWriter
