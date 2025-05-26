This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 26

May 26 is an unforgettable date for hip-hop and R&B. This day has witnessed remarkable developments in these genres, which still resonate with artists and fans today. One iconic artist born on this day is the eight-time GRAMMY-winning rapper and singer Lauryn Hill. She rose to prominence as a member of Fugees. The group's critically acclaimed second studio album, The Score (1996), debuted atop the Billboard 200 and won two GRAMMY Awards. Her only solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998), which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200, became the best-selling hip-hop album by a female rapper.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Numerous culture-shaping albums and charting songs have been released on this day:

1998: R&B singer Aaliyah released “Are You That Somebody?” from the soundtrack to the fantasy-comedy movie, Dr. Dolittle. The song peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

R&B singer Aaliyah released “Are You That Somebody?” from the soundtrack to the fantasy-comedy movie, Dr. Dolittle. The song peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. 2002: American rapper Eminem dropped his critically acclaimed fourth album, The Eminem Show. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was also No. 1 on the UK Albums chart for five weeks straight.

American rapper Eminem dropped his critically acclaimed fourth album, The Eminem Show. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was also No. 1 on the UK Albums chart for five weeks straight. 2017: True to Self, the second album from American R&B singer Bryson Tiller, was released. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

True to Self, the second album from American R&B singer Bryson Tiller, was released. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2023: American rapper Lil Durk released his eighth album, Almost Healed. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

May 26 is remembered for several landmark cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B:

2004: R&B singer Fantasia won season three of American Idol, kick-starting an impressive career that has seen her receive several accolades, including a GRAMMY Award, two Billboard Music Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At only 19, she was the youngest person ever to win the coveted title at the time.

R&B singer Fantasia won season three of American Idol, kick-starting an impressive career that has seen her receive several accolades, including a GRAMMY Award, two Billboard Music Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At only 19, she was the youngest person ever to win the coveted title at the time. 2016: On the day he was released from prison after serving a three-year sentence for a gun charge, American rapper Gucci Mane recorded vocals for his song “1st Day Out tha Feds.” He premiered it the next morning on The Breakfast Club radio show.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has been marred by tragic occurrences in the industry and in the lives of some of its beloved figures:

1977: Singer William Powell died of colon cancer at the age of 35. He was an original member of the American R&B group The O'Jays, known for hits such as “Back Stabbers,” “Love Train,” and “For the Love of Money.” The group was inducted into the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 2013.

Singer William Powell died of colon cancer at the age of 35. He was an original member of the American R&B group The O'Jays, known for hits such as “Back Stabbers,” “Love Train,” and “For the Love of Money.” The group was inducted into the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 2013. 2020: Canadian rapper Houdini was shot and killed in Downtown Toronto at the age of 21. He was known for hits such as “Late Nights,” “Myself,” and “Backseat.”