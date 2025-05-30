Nicki Minaj Takes Her Time with Next Album While Juggling Family Life

Nicki Minaj is not rushing her next release. In her May 27 cover story with Vogue Italia, she says she has already crafted multiple tracks but wants each one in the album to matter truly.

"I've got a bunch of really strong tracks, but I don't want to rush. I want the record to mean something, both for the fans and for me. I'll never be one of those people who puts out songs just to put them out. I love music. I respect it," the rap star expressed.

Her latest project, Pink Friday 2, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in December 2023. The album sold 228,000 units in its first week, setting a new bar for women in rap this decade.

She also spoke openly about balancing music with motherhood. "As a woman, I put off becoming a mother. A lot of women in the industry, especially older than me, haven't had children. Some don't regret it, but others do," she said.

Even simple everyday things aren't so simple anymore. "When we go out, for example, I have to worry about someone taking pictures of him. So every day I have to decide: is it more important to go for a walk with my son or to avoid him being photographed?" Nicki stated.

Still, she can't wait to perform again. "To experience it all again, as soon as possible. For me, and for the Barbz." Her Pink Friday 2 World Tour broke cash records for female rappers, grossing over $108.8 million from 70 shows.