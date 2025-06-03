ContestsEvents
Snoop Dogg Says He’s ‘Very Surprised’ by Diddy Trial Drama

Snoop Dogg admits he’s “Very surprised” by Diddy’s trial, explaining he values treating his team with respect and truly love.

Kayla Morgan
Snoop Dogg attends the 2025 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Imagine hearing a superstar rapper say, “I didn’t see that coming!” That’s exactly how Snoop Dogg felt when asked about Diddy’s recent court drama. Speaking on The Shade Room Live, Snoop was asked if he had found himself “surprised” by the situation Diddy has found himself in. Tha Doggfather replied: “Very surprised. I’m ultimately surprised. I don’t be expecting none of these things to be happening.”

Then Snoop got real about what it means to be a good boss. He said: “Given my position of leadership, I like to take advantage of it and treat people good and make sure that people that work with me don’t feel like they work for me. And when they’re ready to leave, and if we have a misunderstanding, if there is a separation, it’s ended on love. It’s never bad vibes or anything of that nature.”

This was Snoop’s first public comment on Diddy’s legal issues. However, he’s shared plenty of opinions about his former label head Suge Knight. On his surprise album Iz It A Crime?, the song “Shut Yo B---- A-- Up” sees him calling out Suge with some serious lines:

“I can see why you mad / I bought everything you own / Now you in PC snitching on the phone.”

“But I can slap the taste out your mutha------’ mouth / Pull up on your n----, make you wanna reroute / And if he hit the main line, he gon’ see what we bout/Oh b---- a-- n----, I’m a rich a-- n----.”

Suge Knight didn’t hold back, either, when talking about Snoop’s takeover of Death Row Records since 2022. On The Art of Dialogue, he fired back:

“Snoop, you said I’m mad because you bought Death Row? What’d you buy? Show me the paperwork. Show me what you own.”

“And you was running Def Jam. Did you do anything good for Def Jam? Absolutely not. Now you wanna start something that has nothing to do with you. You going backwards. You tryna—”

Clearly, Snoop’s caught in the middle of a lot of music-world drama, but for now, he’s just focused on treating his team right and keeping things positive.

DiddySnoop Dogg
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit's 105.1 The Bounce.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
