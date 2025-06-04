Clipse Announces First Album in 15 Years, ‘Let God Sort Em Out,’ Produced by Pharrell

After a 15-year break, Clipse is making a comeback with Let God Sort Em Out. The album will be released in stores on July 11 through Roc Nation. Pharrell Williams, their longtime collaborator, produced each beat in the entire record.

The bond with Williams dates back to the '90s in Virginia Beach. His sharp ear spotted their skills and pushed Elektra Records to sign them in '99. Brothers Pusha T and Malice recorded their new tracks at Louis Vuitton's headquarters in Paris.

Discussing the upcoming LP in their interview with Vulture, Pusha T said, "I think the album shows the supreme maturation of a rap duo. I think this is where you get the difference between taste and filler. This music is curated. This is a high-taste-level piece of work. You can only have that level of taste when you have the fundamentals down to a science."

"This is smart basketball. It's fundamentals." Malice added. "And not only that, it's authenticity. It's what rap should look like if you're real about your craft, real about your experience, real about your storytelling. It's bringing the fans along to see the growth, not trying to fit in or fabricate."

The album's striking cover art, a KAWS creation, features white gloves gripping a Mickey Mouse skull in his signature style. He also made the art for their 2009 release.

You can now stream the first track from the album, "Ace Trumpets," which dropped on May 30. While the full tracklist and names of collaborators remain under wraps, the album is expected to feature 13 songs and reunite some old friends with the mic.

This release marks their first full-length project since 2009's Til the Casket Drops. Their breakout hit, Lord Willin', shot up two Billboard charts in 2002, reaching the top 10 in the R&B/Hip-Hop and Billboard 200. The gold certification from the RIAA also proved their staying power.

In 2019, the duo linked up on Kanye West's "Use This Gospel." Since then, they've rocked crowds at big shows like Primavera Sound Barcelona and Camp Flog Gnaw.