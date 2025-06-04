This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 4

June 4 is an extraordinary date in hip-hop and R&B. This day has heralded many culture-shifting moments with lasting impact on the music world. One decorated artist commemorating their birthday on this date is the British rapper Central Cee, born in 1998. His debut album Can't Rush Greatness, released in January 2025, debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, becoming the first U.K. rap album to reach the top 10 in the US. It also topped the U.K. Albums chart, making it his second chart-topping release in the country after his second mixtape, 23, achieved the feat in 2022.