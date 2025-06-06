Memphis Rapper GloRilla’s ‘GLORIOUS’ Album Shows Journey from Church Singer to Hip-Hop Star

Memphis native GloRilla unleashed her first studio album, "GLORIOUS," in 2024. The release marks a striking shift from her church choir roots to hip-hop stardom, with her work now spanning five major releases.

Born Gloria Hallelujah Woods, she began singing in church choirs until a vocal injury led her toward rap, according to Classic Rock History. Under the name Big Glo, she built a following through YouTube and SoundCloud uploads.

Her breakthrough came with her 2022 song with HitKidd, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)." The track peaked at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nod for Best Rap Performance. It also topped the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. This success caught the eye of Yo Gotti, leading to her signing with Collective Music Group in July 2022.

Following this, GloRilla released her debut EP, Anyways, Life's Great..., that same year. The nine-track record climbed to No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and stood out as one of the strongest debuts from a female rapper that year.

As Soap Central puts it, "Her songs are more than just fun; they are about staying alive, knowing your worth, and being on your own. While a lot of artists show off polished looks, GloRilla shines in her flaws, making them her strength. When she sings a strong song or tells of tough times, her voice stays real and big."

Her catalog now boasts the 15-track GLORIOUS (2024), EHHTHANG EHHTHANG with 12 cuts (2024), the 12-song Anyways, Life's Great (2022), plus her early works Most Likely Up Next (2019), and her 2020 single, "P Status."

In 2023, her rising prominence was further recognized when she secured a spot in XXL's 2023 Freshman Class, joining past stars such as Megan Thee Stallion, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar.

Throughout her career, GloRilla's mic skills have garnered collaborations with several high-profile artists, including Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and other chart-topping artists.