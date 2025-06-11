ContestsEvents
BigXthaPlug’s Country-Inspired Project, Says Jelly Roll Is the ‘Country Version’ of Him

Kayla Morgan
BigXthaPlug attends YouTube + Coachella 2025 at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California.
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for YouTube Music

BigXthaPlug is known for keeping his circle tight when it comes to music—but for his next project, he’s opening the door to something different.

While relaxing in his trailer just before taking the stage at Governors Ball 2025, the Dallas rapper spoke with PEOPLE about I Hope You’re Happy, a new country-influenced project that includes some surprising collaborations.

Among them: Jelly Roll and Shaboozey—two artists BigX says brought out something special in him.

“He’s like the country version of me,” BigX said of Jelly Roll. “A very uplifting guy, trying to take care of everybody around him. Kids love him. Trying to better himself at the same time. He’s me. So just for me times two to be on the same song, you gotta love that. You gotta want to hear that.”

BigX also reunited with Shaboozey, whom he previously worked with on “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” from Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. He’s confident fans will be just as excited this time around.

“They went crazy for the first time, so you gotta go crazy the second time,” he told PEOPLE. “The project is going to be great. But when you see the list of all the people that’s on there? Just from people knowing that I don’t do features, they’re going to say, ‘OK, he really enjoyed doing this.’”

BigX already found crossover success with “All the Way,” his collaboration with Bailey Zimmerman that charted high in April. And after his 2024 album Take Care broke into the Billboard 200’s top 10, it’s clear he’s continuing to grow beyond his Texas roots.

With I Hope You’re Happy set for release in 2025, BigXthaPlug is proving that stepping outside your comfort zone can lead to something worth listening to.

Kayla Morgan
