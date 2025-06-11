How the Survivors of the Astroworld Tragedy Feel About Travis Scott Now

Travis Scott is a well-known rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He has several number-one hits under his belt, along with critically and commercially successful albums. He has also collaborated with major brands and received various awards and nominations. Sadly, he is also known for the infamous Astroworld tragedy, which resulted in ten deaths.

Survivors of the fatal crowd crush during Scott’s performance remembered the chaos of the event, resulting in permanent emotional trauma and complex feelings toward the rapper today. A recently released Netflix documentary, Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy, reveals the survivors’ trauma, outrage, and lingering loss over a tragedy that could have been avoided.

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy | Official Trailer | Netflix

Survivors of Astroworld Tragedy on Travis Scott: “I Just Can’t Support That Anymore”

Scott founded the annual Astroworld Festival, which began in 2018. The festival was named after his studio album, which was released that same year. The 2021 edition ended in tragedy while he was performing at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. A crowd surge toward the stage resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

Fans slammed Scott’s response to the incident. He tweeted a day after the tragedy, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life,” per Us Weekly.

Arturo, one of the survivors, shared what he feels now for the rapper: “My love for Travis was definitely at one point boiling hot. But now hate is a strong word. But I just can’t support that anymore.”

Aside from him, other survivors also felt Scott’s response to the tragedy was lacking. “It was like a slap in the face to me and to everyone who suffered. It wasn’t really [genuine], it was like he made it because he had to,” Arturo added. Another documentary participant shared the same sentiment: “‘Oh, well. I’m sorry, guys. Catch you at the next one.’ That’s what the vibes were to me.”

Scott Was Unaware of the “Severity of the Situation”

Scott said in a video posted on his Instagram account that he was not aware of the “severity of the situation.” He said, “I just want to send out prayers to all the ones that was lost last night. We’re actually working right now [on] how to identify the families so we can help the system through this tough time … We’ve been working closely with everyone to try to get to the bottom of this.”