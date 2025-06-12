Jonathan Daviss to Portray Snoop Dogg in New Universal Biopic
Jonathan Daviss will portray hip hop icon Snoop Dogg in a new film produced by Universal Pictures and Snoop himself.
Jonathan Daviss, best known for his role as Pope in Outer Banks, has landed one of the biggest roles of his career. As reported by Deadline, he’ll play Snoop Dogg in the upcoming Universal Pictures biopic about the legendary rapper’s life.
The project brings together some major names. It will be directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow, Dolemite Is My Name) and produced by Snoop Dogg himself, along with Brian Grazer and Sara Ramaker, president of Death Row Pictures.
Daviss, a Houston native, is no stranger to Netflix audiences. Besides his breakout role in Outer Banks, he appeared in Do Revenge alongside Sophie Turner and Maya Hawke, and has credits in Age of Summer and Edge of the World.
According to the report, the film will explore the rise of Calvin Broadus Jr.—known to the world as Snoop Dogg—from his beginnings in Long Beach, California, to becoming one of the defining voices of West Coast hip hop. Starting out as Snoop Doggy Dogg (a name he later shortened), he became a household name with his debut album Doggystyle, released under Death Row Records. He worked closely with Dr. Dre, and his smooth, distinctive style helped shape the sound of an entire era.
Snoop’s influence goes far beyond music. In recent years, he’s become a pop culture mainstay—from appearing with Martha Stewart to becoming a fan favorite during NBC’s 2024 Olympics coverage on Peacock. This film marks the first major project from Death Row Pictures under its overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios.
Snoop’s connections with NBCUniversal run deep. He’s returning this fall to NBC’s The Voice for Season 28, once again taking his place in the red coach’s chair.
The Snoop Dogg biopic also continues Universal’s track record of telling hip hop origin stories. The studio previously released 8 Mile, starring Eminem, and Straight Outta Compton, which followed the rise of N.W.A and helped introduce a new generation to the roots of West Coast rap.
The project will be overseen by Universal SVP of Production Development Ryan Jones and Director of Development Tony Ducret. With a rising star like Daviss and the support of Snoop himself, the film is shaping up to be a significant moment in music storytelling.