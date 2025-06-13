Cypress Hill Drops Royal Albert Hall Concert Album with London Symphony Orchestra

A new live album and film hit stores today, capturing the unforgettable night when Cypress Hill joined the London Symphony Orchestra on stage at Royal Albert Hall on July 10 last year.

The release, Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall, pairs the raw energy of the California rap group with a 70-piece orchestra under Troy Miller's direction. They blasted through their classic 1993 album, Black Sunday, and sprinkled in other hits that made them famous.

"Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra is a combination that shouldn't make sense on paper, in the Royal Albert Hall no less — but it not only worked, it was a life-changing honor and an artistic triumph for everyone involved. It was truly two worlds colliding to create something that exceeded any and all expectations. And now we get to share it with the world," said lead rapper B-Real, according to RTT News.

The stage was buzzing with talent. DJ Lord cut up the beats while Eric Bobo struck the drums. Christian Olde Wolbers, known for his work with Fear Factory, added thick bass lines. B-Real and Sen Dog spit their verses as strings and brass swelled behind them.

The show features 21 tracks. Their Grammy-nominated hit "Insane in the Brain" got the full orchestral treatment. The crowd went wild when they performed "Hits from the Bong," "How I Could Just Kill a Man," and "(Rock) Superstar."

Want to get the Cypress Hill and the London Symphony: Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall live album? The good news is you get to pick your poison. It's available as a DVD with 2 CDs, a Blu-ray with 2 CDs, on black or gold vinyl, or as a limited-edition cassette.

If you choose the Blu-ray version, you'll experience enhanced sound quality with Dolby Atmos, making you feel like you're right in the middle of the action.

This show turned fiction into fact. Back in 1996, The Simpsons joked about Cypress Hill performing with the London Symphony Orchestra. Now, years later, that wild idea-packed one of music's most storied halls.